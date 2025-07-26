Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lessened its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 661,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,857,000 after purchasing an additional 105,401 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 774,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,840,000 after buying an additional 57,706 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 52,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:PEG opened at $87.66 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.20 and a 52-week high of $95.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.12. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $115,287.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 218,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,147,423.36. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.