City Office REIT’s (CIO) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott restated their neutral rating on shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports.

City Office REIT Stock Performance

CIO opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.38 million. City Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. Equities analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City Office REIT

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Office REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.