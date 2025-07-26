City Office REIT’s (CIO) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott restated their neutral rating on shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports.
City Office REIT Stock Performance
CIO opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.
City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.38 million. City Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. Equities analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
City Office REIT Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On City Office REIT
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
City Office REIT Company Profile
City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.
