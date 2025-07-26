Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $40.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average is $34.30.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,393,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,785 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,956,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 18.7% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,915,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,117 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 15.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,480,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 155.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,479,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,215,000 after acquiring an additional 900,461 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

