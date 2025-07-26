SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 579,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365,479 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,629,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 256,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,444,000 after acquiring an additional 14,261 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 945.2% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.29 and a 52 week high of $91.83.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

