Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires 71,534 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 571,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,534 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $5,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 73,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 102,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 803.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Healthcare Services Group Price Performance

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $13.25 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $966.18 million, a P/E ratio of 94.64 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average is $12.35.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $458.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.78 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

