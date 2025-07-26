Nvwm LLC Sells 1,164 Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Nvwm LLC reduced its stake in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSTL. Mendel Money Management bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $436,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $275,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Postal Realty Trust from $16.75 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:PSTL opened at $14.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $342.63 million, a P/E ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 0.81. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Postal Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 346.43%.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.