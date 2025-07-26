Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 128,859 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $4,327,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 889 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 78.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the airline’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 370.3% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,919 shares of the airline’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 22.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,161 shares of the airline’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUV has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.34. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $37.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The airline reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Southwest Airlines announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the airline to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

In related news, Director David P. Hess bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.52 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 23,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,097.12. This represents a 47.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregg A. Saretsky purchased 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.29 per share, for a total transaction of $100,154.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,102.49. This trade represents a 32.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

