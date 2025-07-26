Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $3.31 Million Position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 55,400 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 2.47% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,235.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 15,122 shares during the period. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Performance

Shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.36. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $227.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.28.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative net margin of 33.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

