Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 18,164 Shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF)

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,164 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,366,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 13.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 468,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James Financial alerts:

Raymond James Financial Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of RJF opened at $168.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.11. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.24 and a 52-week high of $174.32.

Raymond James Financial Announces Dividend

Raymond James Financial ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Raymond James Financial’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $151.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Raymond James Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Raymond James Financial from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Raymond James Financial

Insider Activity at Raymond James Financial

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of Raymond James Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $498,188.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 78,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,677,203.23. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $963,227.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,586 shares in the company, valued at $10,935,053.46. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.