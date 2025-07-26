Heartland Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,482 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.69% of Thermon Group worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in Thermon Group by 314.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Thermon Group by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Thermon Group by 3,912.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th.

Thermon Group Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of THR opened at $28.13 on Friday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $935.17 million, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $134.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Thermon Group Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

