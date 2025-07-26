Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,055 EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EGP. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1,035.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 387.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $164.56 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $137.67 and a one year high of $192.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.16.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.01. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $177.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

View Our Latest Report on EGP

About EastGroup Properties

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.