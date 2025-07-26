Nvwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,126,288,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,749,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,591 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $509,051,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NIKE by 1,302.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,602,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $196,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,601 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in NIKE by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,545,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,857,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,627 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE stock opened at $76.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.35. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $90.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.25.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Williams Trading reduced their price target on NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NIKE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.15.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

