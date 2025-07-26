44,600 Shares in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) Acquired by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 44,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 414.6% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 33.2% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 34.7% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 16,045 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Stock Performance

SPDN opened at $10.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $13.35.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

