Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Shares Down 27.3% – Should You Sell?

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report) shares fell 27.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 160,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 257% from the average session volume of 45,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Adamera Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of C$2.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.15.
Adamera Minerals Company Profile
Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties are the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Buckhorn 2.0, Talisman, and Flaghill located in Washington State, the United States.
