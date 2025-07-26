Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 31522 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Wartsila from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Wartsila had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 22.76%. Research analysts predict that Wartsila will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers engine power plant products, such as gas, multi-fuel, and diesel engines; GEMS Digital Energy Platform, a smart software platform that monitors, controls, and optimizes energy assets on site and portfolio levels; GridSolv Quantum, a fully integrated energy storage solution, which enables ease of deployment and sustainable energy optimization; GEMS Power Plant Controllers; GEMS Fleet Director, which provides centralized real-time visibility into a global fleet of power plants; and GEMS Grid Controller that conducts intelligent grid control and optimized power management for microgrids of various sizes.

