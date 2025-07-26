John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.23 and last traded at $75.23, with a volume of 14600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.61.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.35 and a 200-day moving average of $69.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 561.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $282,000.

About John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

