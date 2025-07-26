iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.77 and last traded at $50.67, with a volume of 3734026 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.29.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average is $46.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 106,566.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 1,466.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

