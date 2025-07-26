iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $141.36 and last traded at $141.36, with a volume of 625426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.88. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IWP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 436.6% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

