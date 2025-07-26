iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.80 and last traded at $59.80, with a volume of 2258616 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.72.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.13.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 175.6% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.