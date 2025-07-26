NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of NN Group NV Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.31 and last traded at $34.29, with a volume of 25946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NNGRY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Friday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered NN Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered NN Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get NN Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NN Group

NN Group Price Performance

NN Group Increases Dividend

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 159.36 and a current ratio of 159.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.9103 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This is an increase from NN Group’s previous dividend of $0.55.

NN Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and SME life insurance products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.