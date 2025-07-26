First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $632,000 Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:APRT)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:APRT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APRT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF by 333.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:APRT opened at $39.88 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF has a 52-week low of $33.47 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 million, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.55.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF (APRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. APRT was launched on May 28, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

