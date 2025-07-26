First Heartland Consultants Inc. Raises Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10,526.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 457,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 453,390 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $15,064,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $11,541,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,396,000 after purchasing an additional 219,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $8,592,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $76.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.34. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $36.85 and a 1 year high of $79.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.64.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

