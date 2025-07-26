iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT opened at $51.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.90. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.