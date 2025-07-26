Analyzing CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) & Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) and Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CBIZ and Franklin Covey, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBIZ 0 0 2 0 3.00 Franklin Covey 0 0 2 0 3.00

CBIZ presently has a consensus target price of $86.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.65%. Franklin Covey has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.87%. Given Franklin Covey’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Franklin Covey is more favorable than CBIZ.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBIZ 4.03% 14.83% 6.12% Franklin Covey 3.81% 19.08% 6.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CBIZ and Franklin Covey”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBIZ $1.81 billion 2.33 $41.04 million $1.47 52.87 Franklin Covey $279.94 million 0.92 $23.40 million $0.79 25.84

CBIZ has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Covey. Franklin Covey is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBIZ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.4% of CBIZ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Franklin Covey shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of CBIZ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of Franklin Covey shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

CBIZ has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Covey has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CBIZ beats Franklin Covey on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services. The Benefits and Insurance Services provides employee benefits consulting, payroll/human capital management, property and casualty insurance, and retirement and investment services. The National Practices segment offers information technology managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co. provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments. It also provides a suite of individual-effectiveness and leadership-development training and products. In addition, the company operates Strive platform, a learning deployment platform; Impact platform that helps automate implementation of learning initiatives; All Access Pass, a subscription platform that enables improved deployment of content, services, technology, and metrics to deliver behavioral impact at scale; and Leader in Me, which provides access to digital versions of student leadership guides, leadership lessons, illustrated leadership stories, and other resources. Franklin Covey Co. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

