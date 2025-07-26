Head-To-Head Comparison: C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) vs. Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO)

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT – Get Free Report) and Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

C-Bond Systems has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onto Innovation has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get C-Bond Systems alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares C-Bond Systems and Onto Innovation”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C-Bond Systems $2.49 million 0.08 $1.90 million N/A N/A Onto Innovation $987.32 million 4.92 $201.67 million $4.42 22.50

Onto Innovation has higher revenue and earnings than C-Bond Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of C-Bond Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Onto Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of C-Bond Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Onto Innovation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares C-Bond Systems and Onto Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C-Bond Systems N/A N/A N/A Onto Innovation 21.36% 14.85% 13.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for C-Bond Systems and Onto Innovation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C-Bond Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00 Onto Innovation 0 2 4 0 2.67

Onto Innovation has a consensus price target of $141.67, suggesting a potential upside of 42.47%. Given Onto Innovation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Onto Innovation is more favorable than C-Bond Systems.

Summary

Onto Innovation beats C-Bond Systems on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C-Bond Systems

(Get Free Report)

C-Bond Systems, Inc., a nanotechnology company, owns, develops, manufactures, and sells patented C-Bond technology in the United Sates. Its products include C-Bond Secure, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to increase the strength of architectural glass and performance properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a patented nanotechnology ballistic-resistant film system that enhance the structural integrity of glass. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements. In addition, the company provides process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites. Further, it engages in systems software, spare parts, and other services, as well as offers software licensing services. The company's products are used in semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers; silicon wafer; light emitting diode; vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser; micro-electromechanical system; CMOS image sensor; power device; analog device; RF filter; data storage; and various industrial and scientific applications. Onto Innovation Inc. was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for C-Bond Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C-Bond Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.