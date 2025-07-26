Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) vs. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) Head to Head Analysis

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oxford Bank and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Bank $57.89 million 1.47 $9.96 million $3.87 8.91 Richmond Mutual Bancorporation $44.96 million 3.30 $9.38 million $0.94 15.18

Oxford Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation. Oxford Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Bank N/A N/A N/A Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 10.83% 7.07% 0.63%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.5% of Oxford Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Oxford Bank has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation beats Oxford Bank on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Bank

Oxford Bank Corporation provides banking products and services to various customers in Michigan. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, student, term, commercial real estate, and small business administration loans, as well as lines of credit. It also offers cash management, merchant card, remote deposit capture, payroll, overdraft protection, wire transfer, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit box and interactive teller machine services; online, telephone, and mobile banking services; debit and credit cards; and insurance products. The company operates its branches in Clarkston, Davison, Dryden, Lake Orion, Ortonville, Oxford, and Oakland. Oxford Bank Corporation was founded in 1884 and is based in Oxford, Michigan.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it engages in the lease financing business; and provision of fee-based financial services comprising trust and estate administration, investment management, retirement plan administration, and private banking services. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Richmond, Indiana.

