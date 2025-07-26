Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $59.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.75. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 56,630 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $3,001,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 74,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,954,065. This trade represents a 43.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $145,445.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,410.72. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,610 shares of company stock valued at $5,737,894 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 944.4% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 325.8% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

