Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Loop Capital

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PARA. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

Paramount Global stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average is $11.64. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 19.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. Paramount Global’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 292,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 17,477 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 126,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 79,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

