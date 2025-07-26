DA Davidson Issues Positive Forecast for QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Stock Price

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of QCR in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial set a $78.00 price target on shares of QCR and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of QCR from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QCR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

Shares of QCRH opened at $75.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.48. QCR has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $96.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.80.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. QCR had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.11 million. On average, research analysts predict that QCR will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. QCR’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Helling acquired 1,000 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $64,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 40,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,235.92. This represents a 2.55% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in QCR by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in QCR by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in QCR by 3.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in QCR by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

