Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given New $61.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO opened at $59.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.77%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 4,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $258,955.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,657.84. This trade represents a 11.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $145,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 29,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,410.72. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,610 shares of company stock valued at $5,737,894 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 434.1% during the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 35,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 28,875 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,184,000 after buying an additional 9,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 385.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,089,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,260,000 after acquiring an additional 865,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Stories

