Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,163 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,676,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter worth about $51,353,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter worth about $32,863,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,148,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,209,000 after buying an additional 200,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter worth about $20,367,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WK shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Workiva from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Workiva from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $105.00 target price on Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $108.00) on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.30.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $68.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.78. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $116.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $206.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

