First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 583 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5,930.2% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 28,403,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,021,000 after purchasing an additional 27,932,132 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,425,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,133,000 after purchasing an additional 339,940 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,701,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,972,000 after purchasing an additional 29,332 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 130.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,505,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $110,557,000.

XLG stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $53.93.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

