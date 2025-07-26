Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO) Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,375 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Brink’s worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,755,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,125,000 after acquiring an additional 510,389 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,282,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,941,000 after acquiring an additional 140,895 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,896,000 after acquiring an additional 75,138 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 597,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,442,000 after acquiring an additional 79,701 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 530,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,255,000 after acquiring an additional 18,073 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $91.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.34. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.43. Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $115.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 82.89%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brink’s Company will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.57%.

Brink’s Profile

(Free Report)

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.