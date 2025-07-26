SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Raymond James Financial Analyst Says

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James Financial from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised SkyWest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.25.

SKYW opened at $112.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.88. SkyWest has a 1 year low of $64.61 and a 1 year high of $135.57.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. SkyWest had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SkyWest will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other SkyWest news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $1,763,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 131,203 shares in the company, valued at $13,612,311.25. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $1,715,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 449,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,333,010.22. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock worth $4,994,520 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GK Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in SkyWest by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SkyWest by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SkyWest by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in SkyWest by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

