SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given New $102.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $98.00 to $102.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SSNC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.13.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.8%

SSNC stock opened at $85.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $66.83 and a 52-week high of $89.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.23.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.53 per share, with a total value of $203,931.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 72,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,496,771.28. This trade represents a 3.85% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,476 shares in the company, valued at $997,081.92. This trade represents a 50.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 23,049 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,215,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,531,895,000 after buying an additional 239,438 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 163,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,401,000 after buying an additional 16,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.