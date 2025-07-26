Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on POOL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $322.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 target price on Pool in a report on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.25.

Pool Stock Down 0.4%

Pool stock opened at $324.90 on Friday. Pool has a twelve month low of $282.22 and a twelve month high of $395.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.05. Pool had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pool will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.90%.

Pool declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 18.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth about $10,856,000. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 34,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 24.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 11.5% during the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 2,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

