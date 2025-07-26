Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:TPMN) Shares Purchased by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:TPMN – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 1.58% of Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF during the fourth quarter worth $356,000.

Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TPMN opened at $24.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.96. Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $25.43. The company has a market cap of $30.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.19.

About Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF

The Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF (TPMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund seeks to provide high current income by holding dividend-producing equities screened for biblically responsible investing (BRI) criteria. The actively managed fund utilizes a market neutral strategy on its equity portfolio by holding long and short positions in broad equity index futures.

