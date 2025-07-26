Phoenix Financial Ltd. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 81.0% in the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 71.8% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 777 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Arete Research raised Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Verizon Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $396,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,352.80. The trade was a 47.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of VZ stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $181.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 63.17%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

