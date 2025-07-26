Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.21% of DaVita worth $24,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 65.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in DaVita by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in DaVita by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DVA stock opened at $145.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.37. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.76 and a 12-month high of $179.60.

Insider Activity

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James O. Hearty sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $352,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,700. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DVA. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of DaVita from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.40.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

