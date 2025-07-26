United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Position Boosted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,849 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.22% of United Therapeutics worth $31,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

United Therapeutics stock opened at $304.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.53. United Therapeutics Corporation has a one year low of $266.98 and a one year high of $417.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $300.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $794.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UTHR. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $321.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $410.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $314.00 price target (down from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Edgemond sold 12,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.37, for a total value of $3,904,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,353.66. This trade represents a 59.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 645 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $187,043.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,021.17. This represents a 11.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,681 shares of company stock worth $24,628,589. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

