Phoenix Financial Ltd. Buys 920 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 264,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,768 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $684,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $220.14 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $202.96 and a 52 week high of $226.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.98.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

