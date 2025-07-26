Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stake Lowered by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,367 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $5,904,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 48,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,978,088. This represents a 28.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $328.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $311.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.87 and a 12-month high of $333.70. The company has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.33 and a beta of 0.23.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 510.31%. The firm had revenue of $594.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $287.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $364.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.75.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

