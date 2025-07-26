Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,172,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,762 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $29,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 132,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,413,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,817,000 after acquiring an additional 17,032 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,283,000. Alta Advisers Ltd grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 31,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 125,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.55.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $140.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

