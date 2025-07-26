Staude Capital Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF) Insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Acquires 22,388 Shares

Staude Capital Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 22,388 shares of Staude Capital Global Value Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.34 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.92 ($19,736.79).

Staude Capital Global Value Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $239.59 million and a P/E ratio of 11.96.

About Staude Capital Global Value Fund

Featured Stories

Global Value Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched Mirabella Financial Services LLP. The fund is managed by Metage Capital Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also invests in the closed ended funds. It invests in the value stocks of companies.

