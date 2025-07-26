Staude Capital Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF) Insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Acquires 22,388 Shares

Staude Capital Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 22,388 shares of Staude Capital Global Value Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.34 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.92 ($19,736.79).
Staude Capital Global Value Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $239.59 million and a P/E ratio of 11.96.
About Staude Capital Global Value Fund
