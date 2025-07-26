Insider Buying: Future Generation Global Limited (ASX:FGG) Insider Buys A$15,031.94 in Stock

Future Generation Global Limited (ASX:FGG – Get Free Report) insider Geoff Wilson bought 9,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.54 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of A$15,031.94 ($9,889.43).
Geoff Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 22nd, Geoff Wilson acquired 16,742 shares of Future Generation Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.52 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of A$25,414.36 ($16,719.97).
- On Monday, July 21st, Geoff Wilson acquired 18,047 shares of Future Generation Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.53 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of A$27,666.05 ($18,201.35).
- On Thursday, July 17th, Geoff Wilson acquired 10,781 shares of Future Generation Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.53 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of A$16,494.93 ($10,851.93).
- On Wednesday, July 16th, Geoff Wilson bought 31,000 shares of Future Generation Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.52 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of A$46,965.00 ($30,898.03).
Future Generation Global Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $586.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.64.
Future Generation Global Increases Dividend
About Future Generation Global
Future Generation Global Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by Antipodes Partners, Avenir Capital Pty Ltd, Cooper Investors Pty Limited, Eastspring Investments (Singapore) Limited, Ellerston Capital Pty Limited, Hunter Hall Investment Management Limited, Insync Funds Management Pty Limited, IronBridge Capital Management, L.P., Magellan Asset Management Limited, Manikay Partners, Morphic Asset Management Pty Limited, Neuberger Berman Australia Pty Limited, Nikko Asset Management Australia Limited, Optimal Fund Management Pty Limited, Paradice Investment Management Pty Ltd., Tribeca Investment Partners Pty Ltd., and VGI Partners Pty Limited.
Further Reading
