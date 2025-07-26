First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. Purchases 550 Shares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. acquired 550 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $20,223.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 95,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,518,080.06. The trade was a 0.58% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of FFIN opened at $36.45 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $44.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.79.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.19%.

FFIN has been the subject of several research reports. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on First Financial Bankshares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. CWM LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 136,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 89,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 15.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 32,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.