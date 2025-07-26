A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AOS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.57.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $72.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.76. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $92.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.89 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 13.68%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,404,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $941,462,000 after purchasing an additional 286,316 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.3% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,188,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,124,000 after buying an additional 2,086,433 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,011,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,551,000 after buying an additional 307,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,698,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,751,000 after buying an additional 111,612 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in A. O. Smith by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,618,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,587,000 after purchasing an additional 417,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

