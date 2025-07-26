e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Raised to $132.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $114.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.94.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of ELF stock opened at $120.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.56, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.31. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $190.38.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.45 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 2,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total transaction of $282,852.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 186,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,944,379.46. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total transaction of $175,944.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 158,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,618,015.83. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,589 shares of company stock valued at $14,547,949 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,226,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,550 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $73,576,000. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd now owns 604,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 378,826 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2,074.4% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 394,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,467,000 after purchasing an additional 375,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 68.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 862,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,167,000 after acquiring an additional 349,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

