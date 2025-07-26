Jeffrey Richart Geygan Acquires 11,072 Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 11,072 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $21,368.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,713,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,912.18. The trade was a 0.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of RMCF stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 56.22% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 208.5% in the first quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 82,173 shares during the last quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CacheTech Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

