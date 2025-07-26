Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Receives “Peer Perform” Rating from Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research restated their peer perform rating on shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PAGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Plains GP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Plains GP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.65. Plains GP has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.41%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,513,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,989,000 after buying an additional 927,855 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 10,177,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,383,000 after acquiring an additional 203,638 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,338,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,017,000 after acquiring an additional 167,061 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,152,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,077,000 after acquiring an additional 646,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,220,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,518,000 after acquiring an additional 29,911 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

